Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty trades below 23,300 level

Domestic equity benchmarks witnessed significant losses in early trading, as rising uncertainty surrounding the IranUS conflict, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, and other market headwinds weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 23,300 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in negative territory, with IT, realty, and media stocks emerging as the biggest laggards.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 745.45 points or 1% to 73,904.39. The Nifty 50 index fell 240.40 points or 0.89% to 23,270.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.76% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.48%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,187 shares rose and 1,742 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.98% to 16.43.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,362.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,589.32 crore in the Indian equity market on 02 June 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 1.24% to Rs 1,837 after the company announced that it has handled cargo volumes of 48.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in May, marking a 16% year-on-year increase, driven by strong growth across key ports and cargo segments. However, the company's logistics business witnessed a decline, with rail volumes falling 19% year-on-year to 48,170 TEUs during the month.

Infosys slipped 2.70%. The company said it has expanded its partnership with DNB Bank ASA to strengthen financial-crime prevention and compliance operations.

Dhanuka Agritech rose 1.41%. The company said its Rs 70-crore share buyback offer will open on June 4 and close on June 10.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4900 compared with its close of 95.3650 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement shed 0.01% to Rs 155,549.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 99.20.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.04% to 4.459.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement gained 82 cents or 0.85% to $96.82 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded broadly higher on Wednesday as investors appeared to look past uncertainty over U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

Tensions have escalated between Washington and Tehran, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on Tuesday that Iran has mined "large segments of the Strait of Hormuz.

A White House official was quoted by the media saying that the Pentagon has destroyed numerous mines and over 40 minelaying vessels.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway, particularly for the energy market globally around 20% of the worlds oil supplies passed through the strait before the war.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked up to a record close after reaching a new all-time high on Tuesday as traders monitored the latest U.S.-Iran developments as well as moves in major tech names.

The broad-based index advanced 0.13% to end at 7,609.78 for its first close above the 7,600 threshold, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 228.91 points, or 0.45%, to 51,307.79. The latter also rose to a new all-time intraday high earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 0.03% to end at 27,093.90.

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