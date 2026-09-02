Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto stocks slide

The key equity indices ended with moderate losses today, extending their decline for the third consecutive trading session, as rising crude oil prices and higher bond yields heightened concerns over a potential resurgence in inflation and raised fears of tighter monetary policy by global central banks. Escalating US-Iran tensions further dampened investor sentiment and kept risk appetite subdued. The Nifty ended below the 23,950 mark.

Selling pressure was seen in auto, media and IT stocks, while oil & gas, realty and PSU Bank shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 373.90 points or 0.49% to 76,570.35. The Nifty 50 index lost 141.35 points or 0.59% to 23,914.45. In the three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 0.90% while the Nifty fell 1.08%.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.55% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.51%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,922 shares rose and 2,419 shares fell. A total of 243 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement jumped 48 cents or 0.51% to $95.13 a barrel.

New Listings:

Shares of Annu Projects were at Rs 78.74 on the BSE, representing a discount of 20.46% as compared with the issue price of Rs 99.

The stock debuted at Rs 75 on the BSE, a discount of 24.24% over its issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 78.74 and a low of Rs 71.25. On the BSE, over 10.38 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

Purple Style labs received bids for 85,63,178 shares as against 68,49,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 2 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 31 August 2026 and will close on 2 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 546 and 575 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Deepa Jewellers received bids for 5,54,29,836 shares as against 1,85,20,085 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 2 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.99 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2026 and will close on 3 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 168 and 177 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 84 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Rays of Belief received bids for 98,19,994 shares as against 31,37,810 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 2 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2026 and will close on 3 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 227 and 239 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 62 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 1.79% to 27,981.95. The index plunged 4.23% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Hero MotoCorp (down 4.95%), Eicher Motors (down 3.53%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 3.25%), Bosch (down 2.82%), Uno Minda (down 2.7%), Tube Investments of India (down 2.4%), Exide Industries (down 2.33%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.14%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.09%) and Ashok Leyland (down 1.88%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coal India rose 3.88% after the company reported a 5.50% increase in total coal supplies to 60.60 million tonnes (MT) in August FY27 from 57.40 MT in August FY26.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 1.63% after the company said that the company had handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50MMT in a single month during August 2026. The cargo volume is higher by 19% as compared with the figure of 41.9 MMT recorded in August 2025.

Nephrocare Health Services rose 0.29%. Nephroplus Health Services Kazakhstan LLP, the company's step-down subsidiary, has entered into a sale & purchase agreement with Aizhan Slambekovna Zhambulova for acquisition of 100% stake in Dialysis Center Almaty LLP for Rs 11.63 crore. Dialysis Center Almaty is engaged in the business of providing dialysis services through its dialysis centres in Kazakhstan.

EMS jumped 2.97% after the company received the lowest bidder (L-1) status from the Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan, for a sewerage project. The estimated order value is approximately Rs 218.65 crore.

BEML added 3.32% after the company has secured an additional order worth Rs 180.60 crore from Integral Coach Factory for manufacturing & supply of Vande Bharat (Sleeper) trainsets.

Global Markets:

European equities were declined while their Asian peers ended sharply lower on Wednesday as a relentless global bond market rout continued to drain liquidity and undermine stock valuations.

Renewed US-Iran hostilities pushed crude oil prices higher and heightened concerns over inflation and sustainability of global growth rates.

Wall Street extended its decline on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 418.97 points, or 0.79%, to 52,766.93. The S&P 500 declined 54.67 points, or 0.71%, to 7,631.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 271.11 points, or 1.03%, to 26,099.77.

The selloff followed a sharp rise in oil prices after renewed military action between the US and Iran raised concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose to around $95 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest level in five weeks, after gaining for a second consecutive session.

Higher energy prices have intensified inflation concerns and contributed to a global bond selloff. The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 4.80%, while Japan's 10-year government bond yield approached 3%, adding to pressure on equity valuations.

Markets are also reassessing the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. The probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's 16 September meeting has risen to about 67%, compared with 39.6% a week earlier, following hawkish comments from Fed officials.

US economic data released overnight presented a mixed picture. The ISM Manufacturing PMI eased to 54.6 in August from 55.6 in July, indicating that manufacturing activity continued to expand, but at a slower pace. The New Orders Index declined to 53.7 from 56.7, while the Employment Index fell to 51.2 from 52.8. The Prices Index remained elevated at 71.1, pointing to continued input-cost pressures.

The US labour market remained relatively resilient, with JOLTS job openings rising by 89,000 to 7.271 million in July. However, hiring fell by 278,000 to 5.054 million, while the hires rate declined to 3.2%, suggesting some moderation in labour-market momentum despite continued demand for workers.

US construction spending also weakened, falling 0.5% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.158 trillion. The decline added to signs of softer activity in parts of the US economy.

Investors will now track upcoming US labour-market data, including the nonfarm payrolls report due Friday, for further clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path. The combination of elevated oil prices, persistent price pressures and signs of softer economic activity is likely to keep markets volatile.

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