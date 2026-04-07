Barometers nudge lower in early trade; Nifty trades below 22,900 level

Domestic equity benchmarks opened sharply lower, rattled by a mix of global and domestic headwinds. Investor sentiment weakened after fresh geopolitical tensions emerged following U.S. President Donald Trumps renewed threats toward Iran, which in turn pushed oil prices higher and added to market anxiety. The market may stay volatile due to the weekly expiry of Nifty 50 contracts, the first in the April series. Amid this, the Nifty fell below the 22,900 level in early trade.

Sectoral performance remained mixed. Auto, PSU banking, and consumer durables stocks came under selling pressure, while metals, media, and IT shares managed to post gains, offering some support to the broader market.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 506.94 points or 0.50% to 73,760.50. The Nifty 50 index slipped 111.75 points or 0.49% to 22,856.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.66% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.12%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,903 shares rose and 1,108 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.63% to 25.89.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,167.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,088.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 April 2026, provisional data showed.

Monsoon Forecast:

Private weather forecaster Skymet expects Indias 2026 monsoon to be below normal at around 94% of the long-period average, with El Ni likely to strengthen and disrupt rainfall in the second half of the season. While June could begin on a stable note, rains are expected to turn erratic from July to September, with central and north-west regions facing deficits, even as eastern and northeastern parts fare relatively better.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Godrej Consumer Products rose 1.28% after the company said that it expects double-digit sales growth in its standalone business for the March quarter, while anticipating a 69% cost impact due to elevated crude prices.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shed 0.50%. The company said that it has sanctioned and fully disbursed a Rs 1,000 crore term loan to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, marking its first major funding transaction of the new financial year as part of its strategy to diversify into power sector financing.

Shyam Metalics and Energy jumped 5.33%. The company said that its Q4 stainless steel sales rose 22.5% QoQ to 27,287 MT. Carbon steel sales increased 10.5% to 4.5 lakh MT, while sponge iron sales grew 14.9% to 2.1 lakh MT.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.43% to 7.073 compared with previous session close of 7.043.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.9800 compared with its close of 92.9000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 0.05% to Rs 149,908.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 99.920.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.37% to 4.350.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement gained $1.54 or 1.45% to $111.36 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia markets whipsawed in volatile trading on Tuesday, with major indexes flipping to losses in the morning session, as traders assess Iran war-related developments.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to target Irans civilian infrastructure if a peace deal is not reached in less than 24 hours, while also signaling that the Iranian leadership was negotiating in earnest.

Trump reiterated his demand for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Tuesday, which would allow traffic to start flowing again through the vital route for global energy supplies warning the U.S. would decimate every bridge and power plant within four hours of that deadline not being met.

The U.S. and Iran are weighing a framework plan to end their 5-week-old conflict, with Tehran pushing back against Trumps pressure to swiftly reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary ceasefire, and repeating its demand for a lasting end to the war.

Iran has rejected the U.S. ceasefire proposal and floated its own 10 points, including an end to hostilities in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, according to Axios.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose on Monday for a fourth session as oil prices teetered and traders hoped that the U.S.-Iran war could end soon.

The broad market index added 0.44% to close at 6,611.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.54% and ended at 21,996.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 165.21 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 46,669.88.