Barometers nudge lower; Nifty trades below 23,300 level

The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the early trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,300 level. Healthcare, pharma and media shares declined, IT and metal shares advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 307.40 points or 0.41% to 73,959.94. The Nifty 50 index fell 106.95 points or 0.43% to 23,278.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.45% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.29%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,464 shares rose and 1,560 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.72% to 16.09.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,911.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,109.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 June 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NMDC advanced 2.25% after the company reported a 19.9% year-on-year increase in iron ore production in May 2026 at 5.31 million tonnes, compared with 4.43 million tonnes in May 2025. However, iron ore sales declined 6.9% YoY to 4.04 million tonnes from 4.34 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Coal India declined 1.23%. The company said it offered 257.42 lakh tonnes of coal and coal products during May 2026 under its marketing initiatives. The company allocated 84.20 lakh tonnes under the Single Window Marketing Auction (SWMA) e-auction platform during the month.

Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.58%. The company said that it has reported a 17.4% year-on-year rise in total production for May 2026 at 2.30 lakh units. Passenger vehicle production increased 16.9% YoY to 2.26 lakh units, compared with May 2025, reflecting continued strength in manufacturing activity.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.34% to 7.046 compared with previous session close of 7.022.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1200 compared with its close of 95.1900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.29% to Rs 154,700.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 99.13.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.69% to 4.443.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $0.58 or 0.61% to $94.40 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded largely lower on Tuesday, as investors weighed renewed uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday shrugged off the possibility that peace talks with Iran could fall apart, reportedly telling the media, "I dont care if theyre over, honestly.

Trump was responding to a question about reports earlier Monday that Iranian negotiators were considering ending discussions with Washington and moving to completely block the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israels military campaign in Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

When asked whether Iranian officials had informed him that they would no longer continue negotiations, Trump replied, "No, they havent."

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose even as oil prices advanced, with Nvidia leading technology higher following the launch of a new chip for PCs.

The broad market index advanced 0.26% to close at 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42% to close at 27,086.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.42 points, or 0.09%, and ended at 51,078.88. All three indexes reached new all-time intraday highs and closed at records.

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