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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade marginally higher; metal stocks extend gains

Barometers trade marginally higher; metal stocks extend gains

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in morning trade on Friday. The Nifty traded above the 24,200 level. Metal shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 95.02 points or 0.12% to 77,632.74. The Nifty 50 index added 22.80 points or 0.09% to 24,254.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.49%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,132 shares rose and 1,563 shares fell. A total of 289 shares were unchanged.

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The Nifty Metal Index added 0.81% to 13,166.55. The index rallied 1.10% in two consecutive trading sessions.

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Welspun Corp (up 12.05%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.19%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.49%), Vedanta (up 2.46%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.18%), NMDC (up 1.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.89%), Jindal Steel (up 0.81%), Tata Steel (up 0.38%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.29%) advanced.

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (down 1.31%), JSW Steel (down 0.46%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.37%) edged lower.

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Data Patterns (India) jumped 5.43% after the company said that it has received order worth about Rs 585.76 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for procurement of radar electronics.

> RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.21% after the company said that it has secured order worth Rs 164 crore from Western Coalfields.

Saatvik Green Energy rallied 3.97% after the companys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received an order from reputed independent power producer/EPC player to supply solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST