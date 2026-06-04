Barometers trade near flatline; auto shares advance
At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 63.78 points or 0.09% to 74,404.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 8.10 points or 0.04% to 23,414.25.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.86% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.82%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,328 shares rose and 1,536 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.43% to 16.21. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,495.50, at a discount of 81.25 points as compared with the spot at 23,414.25.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 82.2 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 56 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.70% to 26,274.30. The index shed 0.03% in the past trading session.
Tube Investments of India (up 2.58%), Bharat Forge (up 1.97%), Exide Industries (up 1.97%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.56%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.55%), Uno Minda (up 1.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.86%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.54%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.40%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.33%) advanced.
On the other hand, Bosch (down 0.98%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.29%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.11%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mangal Electrical Industries added 1.01%. The company announced that Pawan Mendiratta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP).
South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 1.45% after the company said that it has been empanelled by Oil India for providing 2D/3D seismic data acquisition services across OIL's onshore acreages in India.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 1.75% after the company announced that it has achieved monthly electricity volume of 12,983 MUs in May 2026, registering a growth of 18.6% YoY.
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST