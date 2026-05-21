Barometers trade sideways; consumer durables shares advance

The key equity barometers traded sideways in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,650 mark. consumer durables share advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 79.13 points or 0.09% to 75,247.82. The Nifty 50 index rose 8.95 points or 0.04% to 23,663.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.71%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,478 shares rose and 1,464 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement advanced $1.53 or 1.46% to $106.55 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.3200 compared with its close of 96.8600 during the previous trading session.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.90% to 17.72. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 23,670.40, at a discount of 18.7 points as compared with the spot at 23,588.90.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 137.4 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 102.2 lakh contracts was seen at a 22,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 0.58% to 35,204.60. The index fell 0.19% in previous trading session.

Amber Enterprises India (up 6.87%), Whirlpool of India (up 2.92%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.76%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.11%), PG Electroplast (up 1.56%), LG Electronics India (up 1.21%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.93%), Bata India (up 0.69%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.5%) and Havells India (up 0.04%) added.

On the other hand, Voltas (down 1.67%), Blue Star (down 0.8%) and Titan Company (down 0.26%) moved lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Honeywell Automation India surged 10.88% after the company reported a 14.15% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 159.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 139.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Ola Electric Mobility dropped 4.09% after the company reported weak Q4 FY26 performance despite improvement in gross margins, operating efficiency and cash flow. The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 500 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 487 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 56.6% YoY and 43.6% QoQ to Rs 265 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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