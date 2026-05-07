Barometers trade sideways; realty shares advance
At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 59.16 points or 0.07% to 77,899.36. The Nifty 50 index rose 14.05 points or 0.06% to 24,346.45.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 1.04%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,676 shares rose and 1,325 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.92% to 16.83. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 24,411, at a premium of 64.55 points as compared with the spot at 24,346.45.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 41.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.75% to 13,228. The index jumped 3.08% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 4.45%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.13%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.07%), NMDC (up 1.59%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.55%), JSW Steel (up 1.31%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.29%), Tata Steel (up 1.05%), Welspun Corp (up 0.61%) and National Aluminium Company (up 0.42%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Meesho advanced 3.54% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26.
Bharat Seats jumped 2.16% after the companys standalone net profit spiked 16.43% to Rs 13.25 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.38 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 46.15% to Rs 574.27 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 392.91 crore posted in Q4 FY25.
Bajaj Auto added 3.49% after the company reported a 34% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,746.13 crore on a 31.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,005.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST