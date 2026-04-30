Barometers trade with major losses; VIX jumps 7.09%
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 817.74 points or 1.06% to 76,678.62. The Nifty 50 index plunged 276.60 points or 1.11% to 23,900.55.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 1.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index tanked 0.74%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,296 shares rose and 2,648 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.09% to 18.68.
Derivatives:
Also Read
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.40% to 18.90. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 23,945, at a premium of 44.45 points as compared with the spot at 23,900.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 45.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 30.9 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index dropped 2.07% to 12,839.85. The index surged 2.86% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
National Aluminium Company (down 3.81%), Vedanta (down 3.64%), Hindustan Zinc (down 3.55%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 3.27%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.55%), Tata Steel (down 2.36%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.10%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.05%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.02%) and JSW Steel (down 2.01%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hindustan Unilever declined 2.62%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.97% to Rs 2,994 crore on a 7.2% rise in total income to Rs 16,615 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
RPG Life Sciences surged 12.02% after the company reported 74.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.90 crore despite a 23.6% increase in net sales to Rs 176.89 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 12:50 PM IST