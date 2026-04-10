Barometers trade with significant gains, consumer durables shares advance

The headline equity barometers continued to trade with substantial gains in mid-afternoon trade, tracking positive global cues. Sentiment was lifted by optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran ceasefire, which improved overall risk appetite. However, market participants remain cautious, closely monitoring business updates and awaiting upcoming quarterly earnings for further direction. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. The nifty consumer durables index jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 645.08 points or 0.84% to 77,276.73. The Nifty 50 index climbed 198.84 points or 0.84% to 23,972.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 1.26% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index soared 1.30%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,253 shares rose and 967 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 1.48% to 36,371.55. The index declined 0.24% in the past trading session.

Amber Enterprises India (up 5.71%), LG Electronics India (up 2.47%), Voltas (up 2.38%), Bata India (up 2.31%), PG Electroplast (up 2.18%), Blue Star (up 2.06%), Havells India (up 1.77%), Titan Company (up 1.71%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.32%) and Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.17%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.10% to 6.951 compared with previous session close of 6.958.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.6775 compared with its close of 92.5100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement lost 0.87% to Rs 152,106.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 98.72.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.09% to 4.293.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement gained $1.62 or 1.69% to $97.54 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) jumped 4.84% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 26 crore order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).

Power Mech Projects surged 8.97% after it had secured an operations & maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail.