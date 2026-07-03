Barometers trade with significant gains; pharma shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains in the mid-morning trade, tracking positive global cues after weaker-than-expected US jobs data reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at its upcoming policy meeting. Improved global risk sentiment lifted broad-based buying, with IT stocks leading gains on hopes of a more accommodative US monetary policy. The Nifty traded above the 24,300 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 491.18 points or 0.63% to 77,993.30. The Nifty 50 index surged 148.50 points or 0.62% to 24,326.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,274 shares rose and 1,638 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.15% to 11.90.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added 58 cents or 0.81% to $72.38 a barrel.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Knack Packaging received bids for 26,60,68,792 shares as against 1,89,64,018 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on 03 July 2026. The issue was subscribed 14.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 01 July 2026 and it will close on 03 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 161 and 170 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 88 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index surged 2.01% to 25,818.85. The index rallied 2.52% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Aurobindo Pharma (up 4.06%), Ipca Laboratories (up 2.63%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.61%), Lupin (up 2.58%) and Piramal Pharma (up 2.56%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 2.13%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.84%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.75%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.75%) and Wockhardt (up 1.59%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

UCO Bank rose 0.18%. The company reported a 21.33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total advances to Rs 2.73 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2.25 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025.

Central Bank of India added 0.86%. The company reported a 28.77% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its global gross advances to Rs 3,54,895 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2,75,595 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced on Friday after a lukewarm U.S. jobs report poured cold water on the prospect of an imminent rate hike from the Federal Reserve and regional activity gauges pointed to an economic expansion during June.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data released on Friday indicated increased activity across the region.

Japan's services sector returned to expansion in June after stalling the previous month, though business confidence remained subdued amid concerns over Middle East tensions and intensifying cost pressures, a private survey showed on Friday. The S&P Global final Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.2 in June from 50.0 in May, signalling a renewed rise in business activity.

Meanwhile, China's services activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in June as growth in new business eased, though overseas demand rose at the fastest rate in 20 months, a ??private-sector survey showed on Friday. The RatingDog China General Services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 54.1 from 54.4 in May, staying above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to record highs on Thursday as investors reacted to a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report for June, while the Nasdaq Composite languished as semiconductors struggled once again.

The US economy added 57,000 jobs in June 2026, significantly below both the downwardly revised 129,000 recorded in May and market expectations of 110,000. It marks the weakest monthly job growth in four months, ending a streak of three consecutive months of stronger-than-expected gains.

The 30-stock average added 594.83 points, or 1.14%, for a record close of 52,900.07. The index hit a new all-time intraday high of 52,903.85. The S&P 500 rose less than 1 point to end at 7,483.24, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.8% to 25,832.67.

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