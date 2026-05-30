Bartronics India consolidated net profit rises 123.66% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 285.97% to Rs 34.39 croreNet profit of Bartronics India rose 123.66% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 285.97% to Rs 34.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 239.43% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 159.64% to Rs 103.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.398.91 286 103.9640.04 160 OPM %6.72-1.12 -4.61-0.75 - PBDT2.620.16 1538 5.590.39 1333 PBT2.560.14 1729 5.450.34 1503 NP2.080.93 124 5.941.75 239
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST