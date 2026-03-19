Bartronics India enters into partnership with Kissan Agri Mall

For deployment of technology in agri-retail and supply chain ecosystem under Project AVIO Agritech

Avio Smart Market Stack (ASMS), formerly known as Bartronics India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Kissan Agri Mall to accelerate the deployment of a technology-driven agri-retail and supply chain ecosystem under Project AVIO Agritech.

The partnership brings together ASMS's deep rural distribution network, digital infrastructure, and financial inclusion capabilities with Kissan Agri Mall's strong on-ground presence in agri-input retail and farmer engagement. Together, the companies aim to build a scalable phygital platform integrating agri-input distribution, advisory services, output market linkages, and post-harvest infrastructure.

ASMS has established a significant presence across 5000 villages in India through its financial inclusion network, and, under Project AVIO Agritech, the company is expanding into agriculture, sustainability, and rural commerce by partnering with domain experts across the ecosystem.

Under this collaboration, both companies will explore opportunities across the agricultural value chain, including technology-enabled farmer onboarding and engagement, expansion of agri-input retail and advisory services, development of structured output linkages and export facilitation, strengthening of supply chain and warehousing infrastructure, integration of financial inclusion and embedded agri-financing solutions, private label development, franchise-led expansion into new geographies, and the advancement of climate-smart agriculture and sustainability initiatives.

This partnership is expected to enhance last-mile agri-retail penetration, improve supply chain efficiencies, and enable more structured market access for farmers across multiple regions. The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration and does not create binding obligations between the parties. Specific initiatives arising from the partnership will be implemented through subsequent definitive agreements.

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