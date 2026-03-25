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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bartronics India to collaborate with US-based Aquasafra Holdings and Waterfield Farms

Bartronics India to collaborate with US-based Aquasafra Holdings and Waterfield Farms

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

To develop technology-driven aquaculture and fisheries ecosystems

Avio Smart Market Stack (ASMS), formerly known as Bartronics India, has entered into a strategic MOU with Aquasafra Holdings, Inc. (AHI) and Waterfield Farms, Inc. (WFI), USA, to explore the development of technology-driven aquaculture and fisheries ecosystems.

Headquartered in the United States, Aquasafra has developed specialized capabilities in high-performance tilapia genetics, including hybrid seed stock designed for faster growth cycles, higher survival rates, and resilience across diverse farming conditions. Its operating model integrates broodstock development, feed optimization, farm design, and production systems, along with technical advisory and training enabling scalable, commercially viable aquaculture deployments across regions.

 

This collaboration brings together ASMS's rural distribution infrastructure and digital ecosystem spanning over 5,000 villages and a connected base of millions of rural participants with Aquasafra's US-based aquaculture expertise, spanning advanced fish genetics, hatchery systems, and integrated aquaculture and aquaponics solutions, backed by over three decades of industry experience.

As part of this initiative, the companies will explore the establishment of regionally adapted hatcheries for high-performance tilapia seed production, deployment of modern aquaculture systems, and integration of aquaponics-based models for climate-resilient agriculture.

The collaboration will also evaluate feed optimization partnerships, lake and reservoir stocking programs, and structured capacity-building initiatives for farmers, cooperatives, and agri-entrepreneurs.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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