Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 11.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.83% to Rs 232.56 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 11.90% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.83% to Rs 232.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.232.56176.414.124.945.254.853.262.912.822.52

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