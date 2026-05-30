Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 92.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.89% to Rs 162.86 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 92.17% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 162.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.11% to Rs 7.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 567.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 462.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.86132.52 23 567.99462.74 23 OPM %5.486.24 -5.475.99 - PBDT6.915.58 24 17.9514.71 22 PBT5.003.65 37 10.257.07 45 NP2.211.15 92 7.014.17 68
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST