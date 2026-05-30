Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 92.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.89% to Rs 162.86 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 92.17% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 162.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.11% to Rs 7.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 567.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 462.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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