Basant India standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 75.41% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Basant India declined 93.75% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.41% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.80% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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