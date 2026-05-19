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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BASF India consolidated net profit rises 155.02% in the March 2026 quarter

BASF India consolidated net profit rises 155.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 3439.01 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 155.02% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 3439.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3282.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 420.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 479.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 14930.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14768.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3439.013282.86 5 14930.3614768.13 1 OPM %3.231.51 -4.424.94 - PBDT119.9565.80 82 706.41793.57 -11 PBT83.4425.01 234 561.26623.24 -10 NP68.8827.01 155 420.10479.06 -12

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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