BASF India consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 4820.06 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 162.22% to Rs 360.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 4820.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3872.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4820.063872.6310.475.52521.47228.22480.24187.67360.29137.40

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