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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BASF India consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the June 2026 quarter

BASF India consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 4820.06 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 162.22% to Rs 360.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 4820.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3872.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4820.063872.63 24 OPM %10.475.52 -PBDT521.47228.22 128 PBT480.24187.67 156 NP360.29137.40 162

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST