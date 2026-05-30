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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 18.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 18.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 113.40 crore

Net profit of Basilic Fly Studio declined 18.56% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 113.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.70% to Rs 48.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.10% to Rs 407.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales113.40133.60 -15 407.80304.10 34 OPM %21.0824.40 -20.8923.51 - PBDT26.2030.50 -14 85.7067.30 27 PBT20.9027.00 -23 69.4055.10 26 NP13.6016.70 -19 48.8036.50 34

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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