Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 18.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 113.40 crore

Net profit of Basilic Fly Studio declined 18.56% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 113.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.70% to Rs 48.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.10% to Rs 407.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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