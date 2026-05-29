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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bata India slides as Q4 PAT slumps 95% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Bata India slides as Q4 PAT slumps 95% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Bata India fell 3.67% to Rs 666.90 after its consolidated net profit tanked 95.20% to Rs 2.20 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 45.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 4.99% to Rs 827.62 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 788.21 crore Q4 FY25.

Profit before Tax declined by 93.88% to Rs 3.80 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 62.17 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company said the quarter included a certain one-time items, including VRS costs of Rs. 28.1 crores, in line with the companys long-term strategy to build greater capability, agility, and efficiency across the supply chain.

 

Additionally, the company recorded a non-cash forex loss of Rs. 22.4 crores on restatement of financial liability towards royalty, owing to sharp currency devaluation arising from the ongoing geopolitical situation.

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Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India, said, As Indias most trusted shoes brand, we are pleased to report volume-led growth of 5% over Q4 FY25, supported by broad-based performance across channels. This is the second consecutive quarter of accelerating topline growth, further strengthened by sequential improvement during the quarter. Our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined cost management helped us generate strong operating cash flows.

We also continued to invest in demand generation, consumer engagement and brand relevance, with advertising spends increasing by 1.5 times. Our focus on network penetration, premiumisation, disciplined resource allocation and strong execution remained central to driving performance. During the quarter, we continued to scale key strategic initiatives.

The board of Bata India has recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per share for FY 2025-26, subject to shareholders approval. The total dividend payout for the financial year amounts to Rs. 115.68 crore.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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