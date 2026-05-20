Batliboi consolidated net profit declines 7.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 125.63 crore

Net profit of Batliboi declined 7.89% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.89% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.66% to Rs 440.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 412.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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