Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 15.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 1835.00 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 15.39% to Rs 321.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 278.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 1835.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1914.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1835.001914.6020.0318.20452.20362.40402.10335.20321.60278.70

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