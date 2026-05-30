Bazel International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 57.38% to Rs 1.04 croreNet loss of Bazel International reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.38% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 380.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.38% to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.042.44 -57 4.413.21 37 OPM %-5.7717.21 -34.9223.05 - PBDT0.300.94 -68 1.381.03 34 PBT0.180.84 -79 1.240.90 38 NP-0.150.35 PL 0.720.15 380
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST