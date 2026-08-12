BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.36% to Rs 583.19 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 5.29% to Rs 32.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.36% to Rs 583.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 791.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.583.19791.9510.486.7561.2149.2146.8237.7532.2530.63

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