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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCL Industries standalone net profit declines 19.90% in the March 2026 quarter

BCL Industries standalone net profit declines 19.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Sales decline 21.70% to Rs 404.91 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 19.90% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.70% to Rs 404.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.61% to Rs 81.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.89% to Rs 1894.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1971.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales404.91517.12 -22 1894.251971.00 -4 OPM %8.555.79 -7.656.47 - PBDT31.1031.66 -2 141.72124.22 14 PBT22.1523.87 -7 107.3294.44 14 NP15.4619.30 -20 81.9771.52 15

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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