BCPL emerges L1 for Rs 54.74-cr Eastern Railways project

BCPL Railway Infrastructure has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Asansol division of the Eastern Railway, for the Tender relating to the following TRD portion of works:

(i)Replacement of over aged catenary wire & contact wire and droppers (Durgapur - Sitarampur)

(ii)Replacement of overage old structures in Panagarh - Waria section of ASN Division.

The bid project cost is Rs 54.74 crore.