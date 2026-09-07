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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCPL emerges L1 for Rs 54.74-cr Eastern Railways project

BCPL emerges L1 for Rs 54.74-cr Eastern Railways project

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
BCPL Railway Infrastructure has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Asansol division of the Eastern Railway, for the Tender relating to the following TRD portion of works:

(i)Replacement of over aged catenary wire & contact wire and droppers (Durgapur - Sitarampur)
(ii)Replacement of overage old structures in Panagarh - Waria section of ASN Division.

The bid project cost is Rs 54.74 crore.

 

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 5:31 PM IST