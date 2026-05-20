BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 25.47% to Rs 57.92 croreNet profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 53.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.47% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.01% to Rs 6.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 210.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.9277.71 -25 210.17160.86 31 OPM %10.173.64 -7.186.02 - PBDT4.560.93 390 11.367.36 54 PBT4.060.42 867 9.296.20 50 NP0.841.80 -53 6.446.64 -3
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST