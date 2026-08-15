BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 146.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.20% to Rs 74.94 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 146.34% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.74.9466.798.572.375.971.035.420.503.031.23

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