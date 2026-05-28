Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 134.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 71.78 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 134.22% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 71.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.28% to Rs 11.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 275.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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