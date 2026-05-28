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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 134.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 134.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 71.78 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 134.22% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 71.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.28% to Rs 11.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 275.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.7875.42 -5 275.04268.35 2 OPM %9.156.31 -8.808.46 - PBDT6.744.35 55 22.9920.31 13 PBT4.782.43 97 15.5712.68 23 NP4.381.87 134 11.439.83 16

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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