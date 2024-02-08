Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 191.62 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 21.95% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 191.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 155.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.191.62155.473.714.8913.1813.356.325.276.505.33