Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 191.62 crore
Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 21.95% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 191.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 155.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales191.62155.47 23 OPM %3.714.89 -PBDT13.1813.35 -1 PBT6.325.27 20 NP6.505.33 22
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

