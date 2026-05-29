Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 606.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.63% to Rs 435.63 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 606.76% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.63% to Rs 435.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.81% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.78% to Rs 1466.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1049.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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