Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 606.76% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 54.63% to Rs 435.63 croreNet profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 606.76% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.63% to Rs 435.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.81% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.78% to Rs 1466.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1049.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales435.63281.72 55 1466.741049.33 40 OPM %5.343.59 -4.043.20 - PBDT22.927.10 223 32.1144.30 -28 PBT15.142.09 624 7.0524.80 -72 NP14.632.07 607 6.5024.82 -74
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:28 AM IST