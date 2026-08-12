Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 74.32% to Rs 541.43 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 74.32% to Rs 541.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.541.43310.603.283.3812.352.336.93-3.346.92-3.30

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