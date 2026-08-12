Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 374.71 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 22.14% to Rs 38.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 374.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 282.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.374.71282.8410.846.2857.8944.5147.1635.6738.0731.17

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