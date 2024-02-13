Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 7.56% to Rs 230.16 crore
Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 54.90% to Rs 26.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.56% to Rs 230.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 248.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales230.16248.97 -8 OPM %15.1510.56 -PBDT40.6528.78 41 PBT34.7323.00 51 NP26.3817.03 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 38.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 11.36% in the December 2023 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit declines 88.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinNitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon