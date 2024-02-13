Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.56% to Rs 230.16 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 54.90% to Rs 26.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.56% to Rs 230.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 248.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales230.16248.97 -8 OPM %15.1510.56 -PBDT40.6528.78 41 PBT34.7323.00 51 NP26.3817.03 55
