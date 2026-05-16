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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beekay Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 338.62 crore

Net loss of Beekay Steel Industries reported to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 338.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.86% to Rs 36.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 1175.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1076.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.62330.50 2 1175.041076.35 9 OPM %7.188.97 -8.0611.43 - PBDT-1.8116.04 PL 92.88143.68 -35 PBT-15.225.17 PL 50.05110.45 -55 NP-20.105.43 PL 36.5488.82 -59

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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