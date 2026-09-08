Behari Lal Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 151.67 crore

Net profit of Behari Lal Engineering rose 24.45% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 151.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 128.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.151.67128.5018.1717.7929.3023.7525.7520.9419.1915.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News