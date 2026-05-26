BEL bags additional orders worth Rs 608 crore

Bharat Electronics announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 608 crore since its last disclosure on 5 May 2026.

The company said the major orders include communication equipment, avionics, information fusion centres, coastal surveillance radar systems, seekers, jammers, tank subsystems, laser-based fuzes, simulators, medical electronics, batteries, spares and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The company reported a 4.61% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225.22 crore on an 11.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,224.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter rose 1.25% to Rs 421.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News