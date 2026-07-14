BEL bags Rs 572 crore in fresh defence, electronics orders

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 572 crore since its last disclosure on 22 June 2026.

The new contracts include the supply of communication equipment, avionics, encryptors, tank sub-systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), batteries, components, upgrades, spares, and related services.

With these latest wins, BEL continues to strengthen its order book, driven by steady demand across defence electronics and strategic systems. The company has been reporting a steady inflow of orders from the defence and government sectors, supporting its long-term growth outlook.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The company reported a 4.61% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225.22 crore on an 11.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,224.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Bharat Electronics shed 1.01% to end at Rs 410.70 on the BSE on 13 July 2026.

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