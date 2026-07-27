BEL Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,048 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported an 8.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,048.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 969.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting healthy execution across its order pipeline.

Total expenses climbed 30.58% YoY to Rs 4,297.62 crore from Rs 3,291.21 crore in Q1 FY26, primarily due to a sharp rise in material costs. Cost of materials consumed surged 55.7% YoY to Rs 3,035.88 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 13.95% YoY to Rs 786.44 crore. Finance costs, however, declined 19.44% YoY during the quarter.

As of 1 July 2026, the company's order book was Rs 72,258 crore.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The counter rose 0.51% to settle at Rs 407.10 on the BSE.

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