Belding India forms JV with HD Fabcon to foray into renewable energy domain

Belding India said that it has incorporated a subsidiary company namely Belding HD India in joint venture with HD Fabcon, with shareholding structure of 55% and 45%, respectively.

The incorporated entity belongs to the battery energy storage system and renewable energy industry.

The joint venture will leverage the business development and market access capabilities of HD Fabcon together with the execution, operational, project management, and manufacturing capabilities of Belding India and its group entities.

The entity shall primarily focus on identifying, securing, executing, and managing projects across the sectors, with an emphasis on developing scalable business opportunities, large projects and long-term strategic customer relationships.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 23 June 2026.

Belding India (formerly known as Synthiko Foils) is engaged in slitting, lamination, coating and printing of aluminum foils used in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales for Q4 FY26 were Rs 0.03 crore.

The scrip rose 0.82% to currently trade at Rs 1405 on the BSE.

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