Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 45.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.40% to Rs 119.94 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 45.96% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.119.9489.914.948.224.767.223.416.302.544.70

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