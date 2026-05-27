Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.07% to Rs 110.65 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 5.30% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.07% to Rs 110.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.41% to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 416.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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