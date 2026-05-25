Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 2552.83 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 18.37% to Rs 130.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 2552.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2274.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.79% to Rs 496.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 9509.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8290.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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