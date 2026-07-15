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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belrise Industries gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 230.79/share

Belrise Industries gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 230.79/share

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Belrise Industries rose 1.59% to Rs 236 after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 230.79 per equity share.

The company's authorisation and allotment committee approved the opening of the issue on 14 July 2026.

The floor price of Rs 230.79 per share is at a discount of 0.65% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 232.30 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue.

 

Belrise Industries is an automotive systems manufacturer with a diversified portfolio that includes safety-critical chassis components and advanced engineering solutions. The company operates 20 manufacturing facilities across India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.37% to Rs 130.23 crore on 12.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,552.83 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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