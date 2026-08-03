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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 440.70 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance reported to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 128.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 440.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 408.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales440.70408.46 8 OPM %48.69-8.45 -PBDT94.94-169.21 LP PBT92.08-170.73 LP NP66.10-128.01 LP

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST