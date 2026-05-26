Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 2.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 37.67 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 2.65% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 37.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.58% to Rs 14.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.98% to Rs 97.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.6739.09 -4 97.14100.12 -3 OPM %23.6320.31 -23.5620.29 - PBDT8.317.43 12 22.0519.00 16 PBT7.907.04 12 20.5217.54 17 NP5.425.28 3 14.8712.54 19
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST