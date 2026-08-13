Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 88.89% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.5811.7121.1218.794.152.273.791.902.721.44

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