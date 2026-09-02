Wednesday, September 02, 2026 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyVi Shah Rukh KhanNew Immigration Rules SepDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSC Close NEET Protesters FIRPM Modi Swadeshi pitch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML bags order worth Rs 181 crore

BEML bags order worth Rs 181 crore

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

BEML announced that it has secured an additional order worth Rs 180.60 crore from Integral Coach Factory for manufacturing & supply of Vande Bharat (Sleeper) trainsets.

BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three business verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.46% to Rs 179.82 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 287.55 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 8.57% YoY to Rs 1,794.17 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of BEML shed 0.58% to Rs 1,960 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India gains as August coal supplies rise 5.5%

Coal India gains as August coal supplies rise 5.5%

Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.55%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.81%

Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.55%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.81%

Indices trade sharply lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices trade sharply lower in early trade; breadth weak

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 19% YoY in Aug'26

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 19% YoY in Aug'26

Mphasis signs agreement with Japan-based TechnoPro Holdings

Mphasis signs agreement with Japan-based TechnoPro Holdings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST