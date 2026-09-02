BEML bags order worth Rs 181 crore
BEML announced that it has secured an additional order worth Rs 180.60 crore from Integral Coach Factory for manufacturing & supply of Vande Bharat (Sleeper) trainsets.BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three business verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.46% to Rs 179.82 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 287.55 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 8.57% YoY to Rs 1,794.17 crore in Q4 FY26.
Shares of BEML shed 0.58% to Rs 1,960 on the BSE.
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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST