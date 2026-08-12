BEML bags Rs 184 crore order from HAL

BEML announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 184.25 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) fuselage aerostructures.

BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three business verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.46% to Rs 179.82 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 287.55 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 8.57% YoY to Rs 1,794.17 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of BEML rose 1.03% to close at Rs 1,904.35 on the BSE.

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